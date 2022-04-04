Hiker Badly Injured After Fall From Fire Tower He Climbed to Take a Photo

A hiker suffered a serious head injury after climbing a fire tower atop Mount Kearsarge North in Chatham to take photos, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said.

The 25-year-old hiker from South Portland, Maine, tumbled around 1 p.m. Sunday from the top of the stairs and landed at the base of the tower, the department said.

"They had summited Mt. Kearsarge North and [the hiker] climbed to the top of the fire tower to take some photos. [He] was at the top of the stairs when he fell and landed at the base of the tower," Fish and Game said in a release.

The hiker’s companion rendered first aid and another hiker who witnessed the fall called 911.

An Army National Guard helicopter was summoned after officials determined the injured hiker’s condition was worsening and potentially life threatening. The hiker was extracted nearly three hours after the fall.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment, officials said.