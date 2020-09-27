Local

Hiker Dies After Falling From Waterfall in New Hampshire's White Mountains

The man had been hiking with two friends but went ahead to follow a trail to the top of Arethusa Falls, the department said.

A hiker was killed Saturday after falling from a waterfall in the White Mountains, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

The man had been hiking with two friends but went ahead to follow a trail to the top of Arethusa Falls, the department said. When his friends reached the falls, they found his body.

The area has no cell phone service, so the friends ran to a home near the trailhead to call 911.

Rescue crews responded and carried the man's body out around 11 p.m.

The trail to the falls is almost two miles, and the average height of the falls is 70 feet, the Fish and Game Department said.

The man's name was not immediately released.

