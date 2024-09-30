Hiker in medical emergency flown off NH's Mt. Monadnock

A hiker experiencing a medical emergency was flown off New Hampshire's Mt. Monadnock Sunday, officials said.

It took about two hours from the time state park staff were notified of the hiker's possibly life-threatening condition until a MedFlight helicopter flew off on its way to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Monday.

The hiker's condition was first reported about 3:30 p.m., officials said, though they didn't say what her condition was. Staff at Monadnock State Park met with her about 3:38 p.m., and they realized she was having a medical emergency.

At 4 p.m., they notified the Fish and Game Department, which prompted the medical helicopter to be called. Meanwhile, park rangers cleared a landing zone above the tree line.

The helicopter landed about 5 p.m. and took off again about 5:32 p.m. Officials didn't share the hiker's condition after she was received at the hospital, and didn't identify her.

"New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers that hiking with a partner or group is the best way to mitigate medical emergencies in remote locations," the department said in a statement about the helicopter rescue.