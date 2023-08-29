Hiker rescued after injuring knee on Appalachian Trail in NH

A Maryland woman was rescued Monday afternoon after injuring her knee while hiking the Appalachian Trail in New Hampshire.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, New Hampshire State Police alerted the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department that a hiker had suffered a knee injury on the Appalachian Trail and was unable to walk.

The 57-year-old woman from Maryland told rescuers she had missed a step on a bog bridge on Sunday and injured her knee. She and her hiking partner were able to make it to the Gentian Pond Hut, where they spent the night before calling for assistance the following morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, members of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team and Fish and Game Department conservation officers assembled at the Austin Brook Trailhead in Shelburne. They used All-Terrain Vehicles to get within about a mile of the patient and then hiked the rest of the way.

The rescuers reached the injured woman shortly before 1 p.m., placed her in a litter nad carried her back to the ATVs, where she was transported by a conservation officer the remaining distance back to the Austin Brook Trailhead.

The woman was then taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of her injuries.

Officials said the woman and her hiking partner were well equipped for their hike and had the necessary gear for their journey.

No further details were released.