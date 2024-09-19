Hiker rescued by helicopter from Acadia National Park in Maine

A 58-year-old hiker had to be rescued by a helicopter after injuring himself on the Beehive Trail at Maine's Acadia National Park on Wednesday.

Acadia National Park said in a press release that park rangers responded to a report of a man experiencing a serious medical event on the Beehive Trail around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Park rangers coordinated with a local volunteer search and rescue team to assemble a group of 16 people who staged at the trailhead along the Park Loop Road.

After assessing the man's condition and location about halfway up the nearly vertical section of the trail, the rescue team requested assistance from the Maine Forest Service to evacuate the patient by helicopter. The helicopter conducted a short-haul operation to transfer the man to a field near Sand Beach. A Bar Harbor Fire Department ambulance met the helicopter there and took the man to Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor.

The man's name and condition were not released.

The Beehive Trail was closed for about an hour to allow for the search and rescue, and the scene was cleared around 11 a.m.