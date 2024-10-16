Person with weapon in custody after manhunt closes NH highway, police say

Police took a person who'd been considered armed into custody after a search near a highway in southwestern New Hampshire Wednesday.

New Hampshire State Police said Route 119 was closed in Hinsdale, between Brattleboro and Mountain roads. The town borders southern Vermont and Northfield, Massachusetts.

"Residents and visitors may see a heightened police presence in the area," police said on social media before announcing that the person was taken into custody at about 12:05 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear what the armed person was suspected of. Police didn't tell the public to shelter in place during the search.

Police noted that they would still be in the area afterward investigating what happened.