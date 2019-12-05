Hired Driver Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Woman She Picked Up

A hired driver stabbed a woman in a driveway in Rockland, Massachusetts, after giving her a ride home, Rockland police said Thursday.

Lisa Roberto, 46, of Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, gave the victim, a 34-year-old Rockland woman, a ride Wednesday morning, police said in a statement.

The two women got into an argument before Roberto stabbed the woman multiple times in the driveway of the Webster Street home where the passenger was taken, according to police.

Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she remained in serious but stable condition Thursday.

Roberto was arrested on charges of assault to murder while armed, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

She is expected to be arraigned at Hingham District Court. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

