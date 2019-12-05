Rockland

Hired Driver Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Woman She Picked Up

The victim remained in serious but stable condition in a hospital Thursday

By Mike Pescaro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A hired driver stabbed a woman in a driveway in Rockland, Massachusetts, after giving her a ride home, Rockland police said Thursday.

Lisa Roberto, 46, of Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, gave the victim, a 34-year-old Rockland woman, a ride Wednesday morning, police said in a statement.

The two women got into an argument before Roberto stabbed the woman multiple times in the driveway of the Webster Street home where the passenger was taken, according to police.

Local

Vermont 6 hours ago

Training Grenade at Vermont School Brings Bomb Squad

NECN 20 hours ago

Meet the New NECN.com

Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she remained in serious but stable condition Thursday.

Roberto was arrested on charges of assault to murder while armed, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

She is expected to be arraigned at Hingham District Court. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

RocklandRockland stabbing
Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Vermont Rhode Island US & World Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports Newsletters
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us