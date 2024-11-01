Historic Harvard Square news kiosk set to reopen

A historic Harvard Square kiosk is set to reopen early next year. Its local impact has spanned decades as it served as a popular newsstand in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Organizers have a modern vision for the local landmark, which is nearly 100 years old.

“The kiosk was constructed in 1927 by the Boston Elevated Railway. It was originally an entrance to the Cambridge subway which should’ve been completed in 1912," explained Charlie Sullivan, Cambridge Historical Commission executive director.

The kiosk was reconstructed and became Out of Town News, which closed in 2019. It was a key service in days predating the internet.

But how can the legacy of the institution be preserved in the 21st century? Melissa Peters, the city's chief of planning strategy, has some answers.

“The windows are all full size as well as transparent and it’s meant to be an indoor, outdoor space. Really the living room of Harvard Square," Peters said.

The kiosk seeks to serve as a cultural hub - a place for visitor information, arts and culture and social connection. It's reopening with several partnerships, including one with Culture House, which improves livability by transforming underutilized spaces into social infrastructure.

“It’s also an opportunity to create a space where people can connect across that difference. In times when we have loneliness and division, having a chance to meet on level ground is an important way to rebuild that social trust that we’ve had over the couple years, Executive Director of Culture House, Aaron Greiner, said.