Historic open-air boardwalk on Nantasket Beach is going up for auction

An open-air boardwalk within an historic South Shore space that offered food, drink, and entertainment is being put on the auction block.

According to an email, equipment and memorabilia from Paragon Boardwalk at Nantasket Beach in Hull will be auctioned online on July 31, with Paul E. Saperstein Co. conducting the auction via the online platform Bidspotter.com. Items offered will include an arcade game that dates back to 1918, an 18-hole mini golf course, a baby grand piano, and a variety of restaurant and bar equipment (no real estate will be included in the auction). Items can be looked at before the bidding begins on July 30 between the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM at the Paragon Boardwalk site.

Paragon Boardwalk, which was located on Nantasket Avenue in the old Paragon Park area, dates back to 2017, though it was expanded to include an open-air food and drink space in the summer of 2020. We have been told that the space was recently sold to a developer, though specific plans for the site are unknown at this point in time other than the possibility that it could become a mixed-use development with residential and retail space.



