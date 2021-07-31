Historic Schooner Capsizes on Kennebec River in Maine

A historic schooner owned by the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath capsized on the Kennebec River Friday evening. All 18 on board were rescued.

The Coast Guard said it received a report that the schooner Mary E had capsized near Doubling Point. The Coast Guard said it sent a boat crew to aid in the rescue.

The Bath Fire Department and Sea Tow had arrived at the scene first and rescued all 18 people from the water and transported them to emergency medical services personnel, the Coast Guard said.

The partially submerged vessel was towed to shallow water near the museum.