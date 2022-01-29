Historic Winter Storm Blasts New England, Thousands Without Power

A powerful nor’easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of New England under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow.

Boston is under a blizzard warning and forecast to get as much as 2 feet of snow. Airlines canceled more than 3,000 flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports. Amtrak suspended or limited service on the Boston-to-Washington corridor.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Todd Smith, director of aviation operations at Massport, discussed how the storm will impact flights at Logan Boston International Airport on Saturday.

Officials from Connecticut to Maine warned people to stay off the roads amid potential whiteout conditions.

Rhode Island, all of which was under a blizzard warning, banned all nonemergency road travel starting at 8 a.m.

“This is serious. We’re ready for this storm, and we also need Rhode Islanders to be ready,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “The best way to handle this storm is to stay home."

Chris McKinnon from Eversource joined NBC10 Boston on Saturday morning to talk about the preparations the utility is taking to prepare for power outages as a result of the big storm.

Massachusetts, where forecasters said some isolated pockets could get as much as 30 inches of snow, banned heavy trucks from interstate highways for most of Saturday. Early Saturday morning, 7,000 power outages had already been reported in the Bay State.

“It’s almost unbearable, it hurts your face," said Dennis Poissant of Worcester. "The wind is hurting, yup, hurting the face, so yeah, visibility is zero. Need these ski goggles, there we go.”

Shoppers crammed stores Friday to stock up on food and buy generators and snow blowers ahead of the nor’easter. Many hardy New Englanders took the forecast cheerfully and even looked forward to the storm, given its weekend timing.

Marc Rudkowski, 28, bought French bread and wine Friday at the Star Market in Cambridge, along with balloons and toys for his dog, who turned 1 on Friday.

“He’s going to love it,” Rudkowski said. “He’s a snow dog.”

Power lines have already been reported down in several South Shore communities, including Plymouth and Hanson. Minor coastal flooding was also reported in Scituate.

NBC10 Boston's Jackie Bruno battled strong winds and waves on the South Shore as the storm moved in on Saturday morning.

Parts of 10 states are under blizzard warnings: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Areas closest to the coast were expected to bear the brunt of the storm, which could bring wind gusts as high as 70 mph in New England.

Highway speed limits have been reduced in several areas Saturday, including along the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York state line to Framingham.

MassDOT has 2692 pieces of equipment currently deployed statewide in snow & ice operations. 40 mph speed restriction in place on I-90 btwn NY & MM 110 #Framingham. TT units, tandems & special permit haulers restricted from state’s interstate highways thru midnight. pic.twitter.com/rclP0dSrlU — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 29, 2022

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had 2,561 pieces of equipment on the roadways early Saturday morning to combat the storm.

Snow could fall as fast as 5 inches per hour in spots, including Connecticut, where officials worried about having enough snowplow drivers amid shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Multiple accidents have already been reported across the region, including in Boston and Lynn.

A car flipped over and hit a house on Western Avenue in Lynn, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning.

The worst of the storm was expected to blow by Sunday morning into Canada, where several provinces were under warnings.

One saving grace, at least in parts of Massachusetts: The snow should fall light and flaky because it is coming with cold weather that dries it out, said Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for the commercial firm Atmospheric Environmental Research.

That means lousy snowballs — and snow that’s less capable of snapping tree branches and tearing down power lines.