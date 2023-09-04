Hit-and-run boat crash on Lake Winnipesaukee remains under investigation

Police in New Hampshire were still gathering information on a hit-and-run crash that badly damaged a boat on Lake Winnipesaukee last month, investigators confirmed Sunday.

Boaters on a 50-foot-SeaRay boat fled the scene after it crashed into a docked vessel in Wolfeboro's Winter Harbor late Saturday, Aug. 12., according to New Hampshire State Police.

An image shared by police showed a badly damaged vintage boat.

New Hampshire State Police A boat involved in a hit-and-run crash on Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said soon after the crash that they were called to it about 11 p.m. The SeaRay, registered out of Windham, was on the rocks after having crashed into the docked boat, which was unoccupied.

The driver and several passengers were seen getting off the SeaRay and onto a blue 1997 Well Craft boat registered in Pelham that headed toward Tuftonboro, police said. It was found Sunday at a home's dock in the town.

Police continued to investigate what happened on Sunday, asking anyone who saw what happened or with information to contact them at 603-227-2112 or 603-846-3333.

Asked on Sunday if there were any updates on the investigation, including if there were any arrests, a representative for the New Hampshire State Police said what happened remained under investigation by the Marine Patrol, which was "in the evidence collection stage."