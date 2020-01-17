Local
Worcester

Hit-and-Run Driver Who Left Pedestrian With Serious Injuries in Worcester Sought

Worcester Police Department

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian with serious injuries Tuesday night in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Officers responded to the area of 167 Chandler St. at about 9:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian accident. When they arrived, a woman was located unconscious in the roadway.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Local

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Lawrence DPW Worker Remembered at Vigil After Deadly Shooting

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Mass. Lawmakers Consider New Rideshare Regulations

A preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle was traveling east on Chandler Street and stopped to let the woman cross the street when the suspect vehicle, which was traveling west, struck the woman and kept going.

Surveillance video shows that the suspect vehicle was red and operated by a woman with light hair.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8674 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD.

This article tagged under:

Worcesterhit-and-runpedestrian struck
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us