Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Hurt Pedestrian in Worcester Is ID’d

The hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian with serious injuries last week in Worcester, Massachusetts, has been identified and is facing charges, police announced Wednesday.

Worcester police had been looking for the female driver of a red vehicle that struck a woman Jan. 14 in the area of 167 Chandler St. at about 9:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle in the hit-and-run, which was traveling west on Chandler Street, hit the 29-year-old woman. Another vehicle going in the other direction had stopped to let the woman cross the street.

Investigators found that Shaonte Roux, 21, had been driving the vehicle, police said. Roux has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, operating negligently so as to endanger, speeding, failure to slow for a pedestrian in the roadway, failure to report a crash, failure to display headlights and use without authority.

It's unclear when Roux will appear in court to face the charges or if she has an attorney.

The victim, who suffered serious injuries, remains hospitalized, police said.