A man in his 40s has died after an early morning hit-and-run Saturday in Chelsea, authorities said.

The crash happened on 6th Street near the corner of Walnut Street around 12:30 a.m.

Police took Ian Flynn, 26, of Peabody into custody in connection to the hit-and-run. Flynn has previously been charged with operating under the influence, police said.

Officials have said that they are unsure of who called in to report the hit-and-run.