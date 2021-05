Three people were hit by a car early Sunday morning in Mattapan, Massachusetts, police said.

The accident happened after 1:30 a.m. off Hallowell Street and the car drove away from the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say the people hurt have non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be okay at this time.

The investigation remains active.