Hit-and-Run Leaves Man With Serious Injuries in Lowell, Police Say

The pedestrian was found with serious injuries and rushed to a local hospital

By Asher Klein

A man was hit by a car that fled the scene in Lowell, Massachusetts, Sunday evening, police said. They're asking for the public's help tracking down the driver.

A white or light-colored Nissan SUV may have been the vehicle that hit the man, who was on foot at the intersection of Dutton and Fletcher streets, Lowell police said Sunday night.

The man was found with serious injuries and rushed to a local hospital. Police didn't share his condition Sunday night.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact police at 978-937-3200.

