Hockey Community Rallies Around Injured High School Player

Doctors are working to determine whether A.J. Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, will be able to move his body again after getting seriously hurt during a hockey game, according to the school's president.

Quetta was rushed off the ice after slamming head first into the boards during a game against Pope Francis School in Springfield Tuesday night. Both teams came together on the ice to pray for his recovery.

Quetta is being treated at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Bishop Feehan President Tim Sullivan said Quetta said there has been an outpouring of support both from the school and the greater hockey community.

"Our whole Feehan community - the seniors, his classmates, student council - everyone wants to do anything they can," Feehan said, "and right now, the best thing we can do is pray for A.J.”

We're heartbroken and praying for #10...you fight AJ #ShamrockStrong https://t.co/JkUD1iMhcQ — Bishop Feehan Hockey (@FeehanHockey) January 28, 2021

A gofundme was created to help pay for the teen's treatment and recovery, explaining that he might not be able to move his body again. In just 16 hours, the effort far exceeded a $10,000 goal by raising more than $220,000 as of Thursday morning.

The donations will go toward getting him "the best doctors to do everything we can to get him better," according to the page.

The Boston Bruins are also sending best wishes to Quetta, issuing a statement that they are keeping him, his family and the community "in our hearts during this very difficult time."