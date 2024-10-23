Holden

Brush fire burns in Holden, bringing in neighboring fire departments

The blaze was burning on Paxton Road, according to Spencer Fire & Emergency Services

By Asher Klein

A brush fire burning amid trees that were changing colors in Holden, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.
NBC10 boston

A large brush fire was burning in Holden, Massachusetts, Wednesday, according to several neighboring fire agencies.

The Spencer and Townsend fire departments said they were called in to help the response to the fire in Holden.

The blaze was burning on Paxton Road, according to Spencer Fire & Emergency Services. White smoke was seen pouring from underneath trees.

Some of the agencies involved had just taken part in a rural water supply drill, in which fire trucks haul water into a remote area without fire hydrants, according to the Rutland Fire Department.

