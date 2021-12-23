Holiday Travel Peaks As Waits for COVID-19 Tests Grow Long at Logan

It's a busy morning inside the Logan Airport as holiday travel peaks.

Along with your boarding pass and luggage, people are also waiting to get tested for COVID-19.

There are COVID-19 testing centers inside Logan.

Some people say they waited as long as 2 to 3 hours inside the international terminal just to get a test.

Passengers tell us testing requirements have changed for different overseas destinations, causing confusion and a demand for testing here at the airport.

Travel and testing. People are already lined up to get a COVID test inside Terminal C at @BostonLogan. The center doesn’t open for another 3 hours. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/jHHymMQgf8 — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) December 23, 2021

"This is our connecting flight," traveler Jason Teeter said. "We’re from North Carolina and now we’re stranded in Boston. We can’t make our flight we’re going to and I can’t even get anybody to get our check back."

Logan is reminding travelers to make sure to check the COVID-19 rules for their destination and leave a lot of extra time.

If you're flying within the U.S. there are no testing requirements.