Local

Logan Airport

Holiday Travel Peaks As Waits for COVID-19 Tests Grow Long at Logan

Some people say they waited as long as 2 to 3 hours inside the international terminal just to get a test

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a busy morning inside the Logan Airport as holiday travel peaks.

Along with your boarding pass and luggage, people are also waiting to get tested for COVID-19.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

There are COVID-19 testing centers inside Logan.

Some people say they waited as long as 2 to 3 hours inside the international terminal just to get a test.

Passengers tell us testing requirements have changed for different overseas destinations, causing confusion and a demand for testing here at the airport.

"This is our connecting flight," traveler Jason Teeter said. "We’re from North Carolina and now we’re stranded in Boston. We can’t make our flight we’re going to and I can’t even get anybody to get our check back."

Logan is reminding travelers to make sure to check the COVID-19 rules for their destination and leave a lot of extra time.

Local

Massachusetts 15 mins ago

Car Fire Slows Commute on Mass. Pike in Boston

boston public schools 58 mins ago

Area Schools Grapple With Rising COVID-19 Cases

If you're flying within the U.S. there are no testing requirements.

This article tagged under:

Logan AirportMassachusettsBostonCOVID testingcovid-19 tests
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us