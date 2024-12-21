Boston

Holiday travel troubles after snowstorm in New England

This comes during a huge weekend for traveling as people try to get to their holiday destinations.

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The snow has stopped but we are still seeing the lingering impact of it at Logan airport on Saturday morning.

According to FlightAware, there have been 36 delays and 79 cancellations so far.

The snow piled up in New England Friday, making traveling treacherous.

Officials at Logan are expecting a busy but not record breaking weekend, as they expect 62,000 going through security checkpoints.

"We usually stay at home the four of us and just have a chill christmas but the school break because of how the holidays fell this year was longer so we thought if we're going to do the trip this year is the year to do it" said Joel Collins, whose family's flight to Hawaii has been delayed and are worried about missing their connecting flight.

If you plan on flying out this weekend, here's a few things to keep in mind:

  • Arrive with plenty of time to spare, around two hours for domestic flights.
  • TSA recommends using gift bags instead of wrapping.
  • Put liquid or spreadable foods in a checked bag.

