Massachusetts

Barn catches fire in Holliston

No injuries were reported in the Franklin Street barn fire, the Holliston Fire Department said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A fire broke out at a barn in Holliston, Massachusetts, Wednesday evening, the fire department said, adding that firefighters were able to extinguish it before it spread to the nearby residence.

The Holliston Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 5:29 p.m. reporting a barn fire on Franklin Street.

Nearby fire departments assisted on scene, where responding crews knocked the flames down before they extended to the nearby residential structure. No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on damage to the barn, or what may have caused the fire.

