Holiday travel rush continues on Sunday

Sunday is expected to be another busy day at Logan airport as people are heading to their holiday destinations.
TSA is expecting to screen just under 50,000 passengers on Sunday.
Things seem to be in better shape compared to Saturday but there are still some delays and cancellations.
There are also long lines to check in and get through security, so you need to allow yourself plenty of time if you're flying out.
If you're driving, experts say it's best to get on the road before noon on Sunday, as the worst time to drive today is going to be between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
In terms of nationwide travel, AAA is expecting a record breaking amount of people traveling, so prepare to have a lot of company on the roads.
If you plan on flying out this weekend, here's a few things to keep in mind:
- Arrive with plenty of time to spare, around two hours for domestic flights.
- TSA recommends using gift bags instead of wrapping.
- Put liquid or spreadable foods in a checked bag.