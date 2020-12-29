Holyoke, Chelsea Soldiers' Homes to Receive Coronavirus Vaccine

Residents at the Holyoke and Chelsea Soldiers' Homes in Massachusetts are expected to get first shipments of the vaccine Tuesday.

Both homes were prioritized to be among the first to receive the vaccine by state health officials, along with other long-term care facilities. The first doses are scheduled to arrive in Holyoke shortly after 10 a.m.

Nearly 80 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home died of the coronavirus dating back to March. The state-run care center saw one of the worst outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country. Some residents who tested negative for the virus were moved to Holyoke Medical Center in April in an attempt to control the outbreak.

Two former top administrators at the Holyoke home have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence charges connected to the deaths.

A resident of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home who had lived at an off-site skilled nursing facility since April died earlier this month after testing positive.

Meanwhile, CVS Health began to administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to all residents and workers in long-term care facilities in Massachusetts on Monday.

A retired teacher who lives at the Benjamin Healthcare Center in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood was one of the first people to get the vaccine, according to the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders has said about 115,000 long-term care residents and staff statewide need to be vaccinated.

Those receiving the vaccination from pharmacy companies CVS and Walgreens must give their consent first.