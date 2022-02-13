Local

Holyoke

Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns After 2-Year Hiatus

By The Associated Press

St Patricks Day
AP

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say this year’s parade is scheduled for March 20. Abigail Scanlon, a spokesperson for the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke, said having to cancel the parade two years in a row was heartbreaking and that everyone is eager for this year's event.

The parade first held in 1952 attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors brings millions of dollars in economic activity to the city. 

