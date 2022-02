A home collapsed after a massive fire Friday morning in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Heavy flames were visible when crews responded to the home around 3 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue, according to WJAR. Part of the home collapsed as crews worked the scene.

A second adjacent home was also involved. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. No further information was immediately available.

