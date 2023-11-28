Massachusetts

Home for the holidays: Premature baby discharged after over a year in hospitals

Born prematurely at just 25 weeks, Nathan weighed less than one pound at birth and required extensive care before his parents could take him home

By Thea DiGiammerino

Franciscan Children’s

Nathan Alves Machado spent the first 17 months of his life in Boston hospitals, but he'll be home to celebrate the holidays for the first time this year.

Born prematurely at just 25 weeks, Nathan weighed less than one pound at birth, according to the team at Franciscan Children's, who would spend months helping Nathan grow and his parents learn to manage his unique needs. He spent the first nine months of his life at Boston Children's Hospital on a ventilator, fed by a tube. He then moved to Franciscan Children's for further treatment.

Staff worked with Nathan's parents, Suellen Alves Goncalves and Arthur Machado of Webster, Mass., to teach them how to take proper care of him, including practicing emergency skills in a simulation program. Now, at 17 months old, he's weighing in at 23 pounds!

“We’re so appreciative of everyone at Franciscan Children’s,” said Nathan’s mom Suellen. “They took great care of our son and have become like family to us.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Nathan still uses a portable vent. He has ongoing cardiac issues and pulmonary hypertension and will eventually need surgery to fix a heart problem - but Franciscan reports that none of that stops him from being an active, cheerful baby.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us