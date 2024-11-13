Home goes up in flames in Dorchester

Firefighters in Boston were battling a fire on Wednesday morning in the Dorchester section of the city.

The fire was on Weyanoke Street, and photos shared by the Boston Fire Department on social media showed big flames coming from the upper floors of what appears to be a residential building.

Box 3462 in Dorchester is now a 3rd alarm at 10 Weyonoke St pic.twitter.com/whYq0A0mpd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 13, 2024

Fire concerns have been high in Massachusetts recently amid breezy and dry conditions.

By around 10:45 a.m., fire crews had knocked down the heavy fire in the front of the building, but first responders were still working to open the roof for venting.