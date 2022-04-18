Local

New Hampshire

Home Hit by Gunfire in Manchester, New Hampshire

No one was hurt, but investigators found holes in a home on Spruce Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC 5 News

A Manchester, New Hampshire home was hit by gunfire in the early morning hours Sunday, according to police.

Manchester police responded to the report of shots fired near the intersection of Maple and Spruce streets around 2 a.m. Investigators found holes on 256 Spruce St. and multiple shell casings on the walkway leading to the parking area. No injuries were reported.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

More Manchester news

New Hampshire Apr 15

Police Seek Man Accused of Groping Employee at NH Frozen Yogurt Shop

elections Apr 14

Is New Hampshire's First in the Nation Primary in Jeopardy?

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTERManchester Police Departmentshots firedgunfire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us