Homemade Chicken Dumpling Recipe by Celebrity Chef Ming Tsai

Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pot Stickers

1 pound ground dark chicken meat (can also use ground turkey or pork)

1 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon chipotle in adobo (depending on how spicy you like it)

1 bunch scallions, sliced, save 1 heaping tablespoon of the greens for the sauce

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 cup grated carrots

2 heaping tablespoons chopped cilantro, separated, 1 for chicken 1 for sauce

1 tablespoon Kikkoman soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 package round wonton wrappers

1 egg mixed with 1 tablespoon water

Sauce

¼ cup Kikkoman soy sauce

Juice of 1 orange

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon of adobo purée

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro from above

1 tablespoon sliced scallions from above

Mix all the ingredients together. If you are able to, do this 30 minutes prior to making

the pot stickers. To test it, spoon 1 tablespoon onto a plate, heat in the microwave for

30 seconds-1 minute. Check for seasoning and adjust. Make the dumplings: place a small mound of filling in the middle of the wrapper (be

careful not to touch the edges of the filling as this will impede proper sealing of the

dumplings. Nothing is worse than dumplings breaking during the cooking). Lightly brush

the top half with egg wash and fold the wrapper to form a half moon shape. Starting on

one end fold/pinch the wrapper tightly together. Proceed with this fold/pinch method

until the dumpling is completely sealed. There will be approximately 7 to 10 folds per

dumpling. Rest the dumplings with the folded edges straight up. Cook the dumplings: In a hot sauté pan coated well with oil, place pot stickers flat side

down and cook until the bottom is browned, have pan cover ready and add ½ cup of

water, cover immediately. Be careful, the liquid will splatter! The water will steam the

pot stickers. Check them in 5 minutes as more water may be needed (ideally, you add

about ¼ inch layer of water, depending on the size of the pan). The trick here is that

once the dumplings are firm and fully cooked the water will evaporate and the bottoms

will crisp-up again. You can listen to the point no water is left, that is when you can take

the lid off.

Make the sauce. Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix well. Serve with

the pot stickers.

If you want to learn of Chef Ming Tsai well you are in luck, him and his celebrity friends are taking to their kitchens on Sunday, May 24th! Virtual attendees

can tune in on Instagram Live at the top of every hour from 4pm to 8pm EST to get to know their favorite featured guests such as Reese Witherspoon and Guy Fieri as they split the screen with Chef Ming.

No matter what’s on the menu, everyone is guaranteed some belly laughs and new ideas of what to cook using items in the pantry. This virtual cooking event will benefit Family Reach, a national organization that provides critical financial support to cancer patients and their families.