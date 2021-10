Law enforcement officials are investigating a homicide in Lowell Friday night, the Middlesex County DA's office confirmed.

Police in Lowell responded to the area of Barker Avenue in Lowell around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officials said, where they discovered a 30-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital, officials said, where he died from his wounds.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.