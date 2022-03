A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a man was shot and killed in the area of Hillman and Summer Streets. New Bedford police said detectives are actively investigating and asking people to avoid that area.

No further information was immediately available.

