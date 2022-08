A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot overnight in Quincy, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Quincy police officers responded to Crown Drive around 12:40 Thursday morning, a release from the DA's Office said, and found a man with gunshot wounds in the area of a stairwell. His injuries ended up being fatal, according to authorities.

Police don't believe there is a threat to neighbors in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.