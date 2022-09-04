Local

Vermont

Homicide Under Investigation in Burlington, VT

The victim's name has not been released

By Jake Levin

Burlington police badge
NECN

Authorities in Burlington, Vermont, announced an investigation into a homicide early Sunday which left one man dead.

The Burlington Police Department responded to a scene around 12:42 a.m. at City Hall Park in Burlington, where it said that a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been killed.

The suspect remains at large and has not been identified, police said.

Vermont State Police, University of Vermont Police and South Burlington Police assisted in the initial response to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

VermontburlingtonVermont State PoliceBurlington Police DepartmentCity Hall Park
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us