Homicide Under Investigation in Burlington, VT

Authorities in Burlington, Vermont, announced an investigation into a homicide early Sunday which left one man dead.

The Burlington Police Department responded to a scene around 12:42 a.m. at City Hall Park in Burlington, where it said that a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been killed.

The suspect remains at large and has not been identified, police said.

Vermont State Police, University of Vermont Police and South Burlington Police assisted in the initial response to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.