Law enforcement officials announced an investigation into a homicide in Saugus which took place Saturday evening.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office, in conjunction with Saugus and Massachusetts State Police, are investigating an incident at 44 Collins Ave. after Saugus Police initially responded to the address Saturday.

No suspects or victims have yet been identified.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.