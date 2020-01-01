Homicides and Other Violent Crimes Down in Boston in 2019

There were fewer homicides and other violent crimes in Boston in 2019 compared to 2018, city police said.

City police say there were 38 homicides in the city in 2019, compared to 56 in 2018. Of the 38 homicides, 29 were shootings, compared to 48 in 2018.

The number of rapes and attempted rapes declined to 224 in 2019 from 251 the previous year.

Some crime numbers went up. Non-fatal shootings, assaults and domestic aggravated assaults increased year over year.

The department warned that the numbers are preliminary and subject to change.