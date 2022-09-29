Local

Honda Accord Crashes Into Utility Pole in Dudley

Police are asking drivers to find alternative routes while traffic around Mason Road is detoured or impacted, warning that repairs in the area may take several hours

Traffic is being impacted Thursday morning in the Mason Road are of Dudley, Massachusetts, after a car crashed into a pole, according to the town's police department.

The Dudley Police Department responded with fire and EMS to the crash on Mason Road at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday. The 20-year-old driver of the Honda Accord that slammed into the utility pole was seriously hurt and taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to help.

Police are asking drivers to find alternative routes while traffic around Mason Road is detoured or impacted, warning that repairs in the area may take several hours.

The victim's current condition wasn't known to police, and additional information about what happened hasn't been released yet by authorities.

