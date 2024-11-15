Honeynut Squash with Jalapeño Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 3 lbs of squash (any combination of butternut, delicata or honeynut would be fantastic)
- EVOO
- Salt and Pepper
- 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup pom arils
- Juice from 1 lemon
- ⅓ cup feta, crumbled
- ¼ cup cilantro
PREPARATION:
- Preheat the oven to 400*.
- Prepare the squash by slicing and removing interior seeds and pulp. Skin does not need to be removed on Honey Nut or Delicata. Butternut Squash skin is woody and coarse and not a pleasure to eat.
- Toss in olive oil, salt and pepper and roast for 20-30 minutes until tender and caramelized.
- Meanwhile, prepare the lemon dressing by whisking together lemon juice and 3 TBSP EVOO with a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Place roasted squash on a serving platter and dress with lemon dressing. Finish with sliced jalapeno, pom arils, crumbled feta and large leaves of cilantro.
- Enjoy at room temperature.