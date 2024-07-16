Driver seriously hurt, another facing DWI charge in Hooksett, NH, crash

A man was seriously hurt in a car crash Monday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, that left the other driver behind bars on a drunken driving charge, police said.

Brady Gut, a 31-year-old from Chichester, faces a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated for the crash, which occurred on Hooksett Road about 7:38 p.m. The other driver, a 70-year-old Hooksett man, is expected to survive, Hooksett police said Tuesday.

Gut was on Dale Road, turning his Jeep left onto Hooksett Road, when he collided with the other driver's car, headed south on Hooksett Road, police said.

Gut wasn't injured, and was released on cash bail pending a hearing in Hooksett District Court next week, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it was asked to contact Officer Joshua Preve at 603-624-1560 x403 or jpreve@hooksettpolice.org.