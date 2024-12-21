NH woman facing aggravated DUI charge after crash in Planet Fitness parking lot

A woman was allegedly driving drunk when she was involved in a crash in a Planet Fitness parking lot in Hooksett, New Hampshire, Saturday, before she drove off and then returned, authorities say.

Hooksett police say they were dispatched to the fitness center located at 1292 Hooksett Road around 3:15 p.m. for a hit-and-run crash with no injury. While enroute, officers were told the vehicle had returned.

Once on scene, police say they could smell alcohol as they spoke with 37-year-old Samantha Meehan, who allegedly admitted to drinking prior to driving.

Meehan agreed to take field sobriety tests, police said, and she was subsequently arrested and taken to the Hooksett Police Department where she consented to a breath test.

According to police, Meehan’s results from that test showed that she had a BrAC of .30, over three times the legal limit of .08, which upgraded her charge to an aggravated DUI.

Meehan was released to a sober party, police said, and she's due in 6th Circuit Hooksett District Court on Jan. 9, 2025. It wasn't immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney.