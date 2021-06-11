Local

reopening Massachusetts

Hope on the Horizon for Reduced Rideshare Wait Times

Uber said the average wait time in Massachusetts is 40% longer than Philadelphia and 147% longer than New York City

By Katie Brace

Gene J. Puskar | AP

Riders have been waiting around 10 or 20 minutes, sometimes even longer, for their Uber or Lyft to show up through most of the pandemic, but that could soon change.

Uber has blamed the delay on Gov. Charlie Baker's surge-pricing ban, which will expire Tuesday, June 15 along with the state of emergency declaration.

Surge-pricing provides a major incentive for drivers to work, according to ridesharing networks. Without surge pricing – Uber said the average wait time is 40% longer than Philadelphia and 147% longer than New York City.

Some women have said the delay is also a safety concern at night. Some have even reported being stranded without a ride and having to walk home by themselves.

When the state of emergency expires next weekend and ride-share companies can go back to using surge pricing, it’s back to supply and demand.

