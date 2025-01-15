Hopkinton

Tree worker, trapped 65 feet up in bucket truck, rescued in Hopkinton

The worker was cutting a tree on Hayden Rowe Street when the hydraulic arm of the bucket failed, fire officials said

By Thea DiGiammerino

Firefighters rescued a tree worker who became stuck 65 feet in the air in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.
Hopkinton Fire Department

A tree worker who got stuck in a broken bucket truck was rescued by first responders in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The worker was cutting a tree on Hayden Rowe Street around 11:40 a.m. when the hydraulic arm of the bucket failed, leaving them stuck 65 feet in the air, according to Hopkinton Fire Chief Gary Daugherty.

Because of the truck's positioning, crews had limited access. Hopkinton Fire and members of the Massachusetts Fire District 14 Technical Rescue Team used a high-point anchor and lowering system to lift the worker and bring them down to safety.

The worker was unhurt.

More local news

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

Trooper Proctor, lead investigator in Karen Read case, to face state police trial board Wednesday

Revere 46 mins ago

Man arrested in Revere shooting, police say

This article tagged under:

Hopkinton
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us