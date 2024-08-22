Crash closes I-495 north in Hopkinton

A car crash closed the northbound side of Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Thursday.

A wrecked SUV and damaged box truck were visible on either side of the highway at the scene, near Exit 58. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

That half of the highway was closed for about half an hour. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation described the incident as a rollover crash.

In #Hopkinton, I-495 NB closed prior to exit 58 due to rollover crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 22, 2024

Northbound traffic was backed up for what appeared to be miles.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.