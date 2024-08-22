Crash closes I-495 north in Hopkinton

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt; traffic was backed up for miles

By Asher Klein

A crashed SUV on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A car crash closed the northbound side of Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Thursday.

A wrecked SUV and damaged box truck were visible on either side of the highway at the scene, near Exit 58. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

That half of the highway was closed for about half an hour. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation described the incident as a rollover crash.

Northbound traffic was backed up for what appeared to be miles.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

