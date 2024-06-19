Massachusetts

Hopkinton police searching for 2 women who offered young child a ride home

The child ran away and rejoined their friends

By Marc Fortier

Police in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, are investigating an incident Tuesday afternoon where two women allegedly offered a young child a ride home.

Police said the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. at Hopkinton Common. A woman told police that her child was offered a ride home by two women who were traveling in a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota RAV4.

The child, who was taught by their mother not to speak with strangers, ran away and rejoined their friends.

Police said they are currently seeking any footage or photos from the area around the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gregg DeBoer at 508-497-3401.

