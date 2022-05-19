‘Horrible Crimes': Former Boston Nanny Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

A former Boston-area nanny has pleaded guilty to child pornography possession charges and been sentenced to three years in prison.

Stephanie Lak, 37, was originally charged in April 2021 and had pleaded not guilty, but appeared in Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday to change her plea to charges including possession of child pornography.

Boston police started investigating after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Prosecutor Nicole Poirier said in addition to possessing "particularly horrifying" images, Lak discussed abusing children in online chats and in one case even sent non-pornographic pictures of a child she was caring for.

Judge Michael Doolin called the case "shocking."

“These are horrible crimes, they're shocking and it's some of the worst allegations that I've heard in my career as a judge and also in my career as an attorney,” the judge said in court.

Lak's attorney said his client is remorseful and was herself a victim of sexual abuse.

Lak, who broke down crying during Wednesday's hearing, had profiles on at least two online babysitting marketplaces, prosecutors have said. In addition to the prison time, she was placed on probation for 10 years and barred from holding child care jobs.