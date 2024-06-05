Horse rescued after falling through stable floor in Ipswich

First responders spent hours rescuing a horse who had fallen through the stable floor in Ipswich, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The Ipswich Fire Department confirms it responded to 383 Linebrook Road around 9:27 a.m. and found a horse whose entire hind quarter had fallen through a hole in the floor of its stall, leaving the 1,200 pound animal suspended above the stable's lower level.

For the safety of both the horse and rescuers, the fire department says the horse was sedated for the entire rescue response, during which teams used a small crane to lift the horse while rescuers worked to cut through and secure the floor.

Chief Paul Parisi said it was a challenge given the horse's size but it was an overall team effort and great save by all. He said agencies went above and beyond in their efforts to safely remove the horse.

The horse was safely removed from the floor around 1:30 p.m. and was evaluated on scene by a veterinarian and ASPCA.

MSPCA-Angell shared a number of photos from the rescue, saying the 8-year-old Lipizzaner gelding named "Valcour" had quite the day!

Once the owner called for help, the MSPCA's specialized large animal rescue team rushed to the scene to help first responders, including firefighters from North Reading, Stoneham, Lynnfield, North Andover, Arlington, Reading, and Burlington.

It took about four hours and the help of everyone, but they were able to get the sweet horse out with no life-threatening injuries, the agency said.

According to the MSPCA, Valcour is expected to make a full recovery, and his owners say he's already walking around normally.