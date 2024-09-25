Hospitalized Tufts men's lacrosse players released as school announces investigation

Tufts University said Wednesday that all of the men's lacrosse players who were hospitalized after a workout have been released, announcing an independent investigation into what occurred.

The Sept. 16 workout was led by a graduate of a Navy SEAL program. Around 50 players participated, and 12 of them were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a potentially serious condition where damaged muscles release proteins and electrolytes into the blood, which can lead to kidney damage and potential death.

"We want to express how grateful we are that the team members have returned to good health," Tufts President Sunil Kumar, Dean Bárbara M. Brizuela and Dean Kyongbum Lee said in a letter to students Wednesday. "We commend the tam's resilience, admire how they cared for one another during a difficult time, and thank their families for their unwavering support."

Tufts has also commissioned an independent investigation surrounding the workout and the university's response, the school leaders said.

Attorney Randy Aliment and D. Rod Walters II, "a nationally recognized expert in the care and prevention of student-ahtlete injuries," have been retained to carry out the investigation.

"Moving forward, we must come to a clear understanding of what happened and ensure it never happens again," the letter read. "We will give Dr. Walters and Mr. Aliment all the time and information they need to carry out a thorough investigation, and we anticipate it will take some time. We will share the findings with the community once the investigation has concluded."

Experts told NBC10 Boston last week that rhabdomyolysis can lead to severe organ issues.

"You go from no workouts to a very difficult workout and you get into this situation," said Dr. Robert Nascimiento of Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

Tufts said men's lacrosse practice would be canceled until every player is given the all-clear. The school did not say Wednesday when it would resume.

Tufts University, located in Medford and Somerville, has about 6,700 undergraduate students. The men's lacrosse team won its fourth NCAA title in May, defeating RIT.