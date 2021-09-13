Local

Vermont

Hot Air Balloon Crashes in Vermont, But Occupants Avoid Injuries

Police say the pilot of the balloon, a man from New Jersey, attempted to slow the balloon by brushing the tops of trees

A file photo of a hot air balloon in Vermont
Getty Images, File

Federal authorities are investigating a hot air balloon crash in the town of Ryegate, Vermont.

The Vermont State Police say there were no injuries in the incident that began Sunday when the balloon that had taken off from the Post Mills airport landed in the trees.

Police say the pilot of the balloon, Keith Sproul, 62, of North Brunswick, New Jersey, attempted to slow the balloon by brushing the tops of trees.

Sproul was pushed forward from the seat and unable to control the balloon. Sproul talked the passenger through landing the balloon into the trees, which caused damage to the balloon, but no injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. In July, the pilot of a balloon that had taken off from the Post Mills airport was killed after falling from the balloon. The balloon later landed in New Hampshire. One of four passengers in that incident suffered minor injuries.

