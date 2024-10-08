Boston Business Journal

Hot properties: The 10 biggest retail property sales this year in Mass.

By Greg Ryan

Boston Business Journal

The most under-the-radar property type in commercial real estate is well on its way to more than $1 billion in sales in Massachusetts this year, according to CoStar data.

The past few years, retail plazas and other properties have attracted investors drawn in by loyal customer bases, particularly shopping centers anchored by grocery stores. With the rise of remote work, those customers are more frequently at home, a few minutes’ drive from a pit stop for food, dry cleaning and other services.

