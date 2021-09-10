One Person Dead, Firefighter Injured in Northboro House Fire

One person is dead and a firefighter was injured after a fire broke out at a home in Northboro, Massachusetts, Friday morning.

Seven people lived in the two-story Maple Street home and six managed to escape, Northboro Fire Chief David Parenti said. Firefighters were also able to rescue a cat.

A man was found dead in a second floor bedroom, fire officials said.

A Southboro firefighter was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

BREAKING: Firefighters on the scene of a fire on Maple Street in Northborough. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/1SjlrFHIYV — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) September 10, 2021

Richard Jones, a resident in his 70s who uses a walker, said he was able to get out safely thanks to the help of a neighbor.

"He said, 'The place is on fire, get out!' That's all I heard and I got out in my bare feet," Jones said. "So I'm still kind of like, trying to figure out which way is north and south right now. I'm just trying to figure out what I'm going to do next."

The fire broke out shortly before 6 a.m. in the two-story home on Maple Street, which was shut down between Ridge Road and Bartlett Street for some time Friday morning. Police asked people to avoid the area.

The fire chief said they did not hear smoke detectors on scene but officials were unsure if any were inside to begin with. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

"I can tell you the companies that arrived on scene did not hear any smoke detectors sounding and we were advised by some residents that there were no smoke detectors in the building," Parenti said.

No further information was immediately available.

